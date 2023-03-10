Left Menu

Bank of Baroda to sell its 49 pc stake in subsidiary BFSL

The Bank of Baroda said it will divest 49 per cent of its shareholding in its subsidiary BOB Financial Solutions (BFSL).

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 10:53 IST
Bank of Baroda to sell its 49 pc stake in subsidiary BFSL
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bank of Baroda said it will divest 49 per cent of its shareholding in its subsidiary BOB Financial Solutions (BFSL). The bank's Board of Directors approved the issuance of an advertisement inviting Expressions of Interest ("EOI"), from Suitable Investors or Strategic Partners to acquire the shareholding of BOB in its subsidiary, it apprised stock exchanges Thursday late in the evening.

Bank of Baroda currently holds 100 per cent of the total equity share capital of BOB Financial Solutions. "The details about the process of the transaction and other relevant details will be published on March 10, 2023, for inviting EOI from the Suitable Investors / Strategic Partners, and can be accessed at https://www.bankofbaroda.in. & https://www.bobfinancial.com/tenders.jsp," the bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023