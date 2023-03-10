Boeing partners with GMR for freighter conversion line in Hyderabad

Boeing on Friday announced an agreement with GMR Aero Technic to establish a new Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) line in Hyderabad. Boeing has more than 40 years of experience in passenger-to-freighter conversions.

According to a release from Boeing, the collaboration adds to its continued investments to support cargo growth and help expand complex aircraft modification capabilities and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) in India, supporting India's aspiration to become an aviation and aerospace hub. "Our cooperation with GMR Aero Technic not only a testimony of the maturation of Indian MROs in the country to support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, but also supports the anticipated growth of the cargo sector in the region," said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

According to Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook, India's air cargo growth is expected to average 6.3 per cent annually, driven by the country's manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, including its Make in India initiative. Boeing forecasts demand for more than 75 freighters, including production and converted freighters. India's long-term forecasted growth in air traffic, and availability of a large pool of skilled aviation technicians and engineers, position it well to become a key regional player in the commercial aviation sector.

With over eight decades of presence in India, Boeing has built a strong network of support for its customers through various initiatives and partnerships while contributing to the growth and development of the Indian aerospace and defence sector. "The collaboration with Boeing reaffirms our capability to provide world-class MRO services and further contribute to the "Make in India" initiative. We thank Boeing for the opportunity given and look forward to working together for future initiatives," said Ashok Gopinath, CEO, GMR Aero Technic. (ANI)

