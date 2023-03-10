Left Menu

Top US, India business chieftains to meet today in Delhi

30 and 5

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 13:43 IST
Top US, India business chieftains to meet today in Delhi
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo before the India-USA Commercial Dialogue (Photo/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top business chieftains of India and the United States will meet on Friday in the national capital to strengthen business and commercial relations between the two countries. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will chair the meeting. Sources told ANI that Tata Sons' Chairperson N Chandrasekaran and Lockheed Martin's CEO James Taiclet will co-chair the meeting. The India-US CEO Forum meeting is scheduled today between 3:30 pm and 5:15 pm.

According to sources, Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal; Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra; Otis Elevator Chair, President and CEO Judy Marks; Jubilant Bhartia Group Founder and Co-Chairman Hari S. Deloitte Global CEO Bhartia and Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh will attend the meeting. Sources told ANI that around two dozen CEOs of top Indian companies will also be present. Around one dozen CEOs of top US companies will represent the US side of the business, including MasterCard CEO Michael Miebach, FedEx President and CEO Rajesh Subramaniam.

Today, India and the US signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership during the India-USA Commercial Dialogue, which was re-launched, with a strategic outlook and a focus on supply chain resiliency and diversification and new emerging areas, after a gap of three years. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo signed the agreement during the Dialogue in New Delhi today.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is on a visit to New Delhi on the invitation of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023