German police: eight people killed in Jehovah's Witnesses hall
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 14:35 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German police on Friday said eight people were killed, including the gunman, at a shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses place of worship in the northern city of Hamburg on Thursday evening.
Police will give further details at a press conference at 1100 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement