Euro zone bonds rally as U.S. bank jitters lifts safe havens

Government bonds across the euro zone rallied on Friday, winning a reprieve from rate-rise expectations for now as a selloff in U.S. bank stocks boosted demand for safe-haven assets. Germany's two-year bond yield slid almost 20 basis points (bps) to 3.07%, set for its biggest one-day fall since July, as its price shot higher. It was last down 16 bps at 3.122%.

Ten-year German Bund yields fell to a two-week low at around 2.48%. It was last down 12 bps at 2.52%. Across the euro area, 10-year bond yields were down over 10 bps.

Shares in SVB Financial Group tumbled 40% in pre-market trading on Friday, piling on to steep losses logged a day earlier after the lender's plans for a capital increase fuelled concerns about the strength of its balance sheet. That news sparked a 6.6% slide in U.S. bank stocks on Thursday, while European shares were broadly weaker on Friday , with the bank index falling 3.7%

Some analysts argued that any material threat to the system would immediately eliminate expectations for rate hikes. Markets currently expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 or 50 bps in March.

"It doesn't seem that we're currently facing systemic risks, but the SVP case is an alarm bell. We need to monitor the developments carefully," said Massimiliano Maxia, a senior fixed-income specialist at Allianz Global Investors. Also in focus was the Bank of Japan, which maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and held off making changes to its controversial bond yield control policy, leaving options open ahead of a leadership transition in April.

"The entire rally in rates was driven by the news from SVB," said Pooja Kumra, senior European and UK rates strategist at TD Securities in London. "The BOJ keeping its stance unchanged has added to the momentum in bond markets."

She said that renewed volatility across financial markets meant that U.S. jobs data out later in the session could have a bigger-than-anticipated impact if the number comes in weaker than forecast. Economists polled by Reuters forecast the U.S. economy created 205,000 new jobs last month after January's stellar 517,000 increase.

U.S. Treasury yields were also down sharply in early trade, with U.S. and European bond markets both winning a reprieve from fears of a further jump in interest rates to contain inflation that have knocked markets in recent days. "Fixed-income markets were already range-bound after the recent repricing in expectations for the monetary tightening path," Allianz Global Investors' Maxia said.

European Central Bank (ECB) rate expectations dropped in the last two sessions after a quick upward repricing. The November 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forward was at 3.88%, implying a deposit rate at 3.98%. It hit 4.04% on Wednesday, compared to around 3.25% early in February.

