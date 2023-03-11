Maha: Man killed as car rams into tree

Left Menu

A 28-year-old man died after the car he was travelling in rammed into a tree in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. His body was then sent to a government facility for post-mortem, he said. Khan had got married just a month back, police said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-03-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 10:09 IST
A 28-year-old man died after the car he was travelling in rammed into a tree in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The accident took place around 3 am on Friday, they said.

''Khaif Israil Khan and his relatives were returning to Palghar from Boisar in the district when their car rammed into a tree on Sarpada-Umroli road,'' a police official said.

Khan suffered grievous injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. His body was then sent to a government facility for post-mortem, he said. Khan had got married just a month back, police said.

