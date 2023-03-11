Ratan P. Watal appointed to the Board of TB Alliance

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/GPRC): TB Alliance, a New York-based global not-for-profit organization, has appointed Ratan P. Watal to its Board of Directors. Welcoming Ratan Watal, the CEO of TB Alliance, Melvin Spigelman, said, "We are extremely delighted to welcome Ratan P. Watal as a Board Member of TB Alliance. Ratan's deep experience and knowledge in the healthcare ecosystem, especially in India, will be invaluable for TB Alliance as we work to ensure universal access to breakthrough TB drugs and regimens in high-burden TB countries. TB Alliance and India share a common vision of eliminating tuberculosis (TB), and towards this objective, we look forward to Ratan's guidance as we strive to finally end the TB pandemic." On his appointment, Ratan P. Watal, said, "As a native of India, I am acutely aware of the health and economic consequences caused by tuberculosis, including drug-resistant forms of this infectious disease. I am extremely pleased to be on the Board of TB Alliance because this will offer me an opportunity to leverage my experience with governments of high TB burden countries and help them accelerate and expand the impact of new TB cures to all patients in need".

"The appointment of Ratan P. Watal on the Board of TB Alliance adds significant depth and strength to the TB Alliance Board", commented Sandeep Juneja, Sr. VP, Market Access, TB Alliance. Adding further, Sandeep said, "Ratan joins a Board with a diverse range of global experience, and we look forward to the unique and valuable experience solving large, complex problems at national and global levels he will bring to our quest to overcome TB." "Ratan P. Watal will be a great asset to TB Alliance's board as we build on the significant progress we have made in curing the deadliest, most drug-resistant forms of TB," said David Norton, TB Alliance Board Chair. "TB Alliance has changed how TB therapies are developed and introduced a short, simple, safe, and effective cure for drug-resistant TB; with Ratan's added guidance, we will work to ensure that all people with TB receive the treatment they need."

Ratan P. Watal is presently Chairman, Central Vista Oversight Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. He has more than four decades of experience working in and advising the Indian government, including in the areas of health and finance. He has earlier held various key positions that included - Member Secretary of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Government of India, Principal Adviser (Social sector, including health) in NITI Aayog and Secretary (Expenditure) in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

