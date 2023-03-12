Arzooo ties up with electronic makers Dixon, Amber to offer smart home appliances

Consumer durables marketplace Arzooo has partnered with electronic manufacturing firms like Dixon and Amber Group among others to offer smart range of home appliances.

Arzooo is foraying into the consumer durables category offering next generation products that will come with new-age technology, superior quality and designs, said a company statement.

Arzooo has partnered with prominent players in electronic manufacturing like Dixon, Amber Group and others to introduce an expansive line up of innovative products such as smart electronics and home appliances to customers across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities.

Given Arzooo's formidable position in the consumer electronics retail ecosystem with distribution reach to over 40,000 retail stores, the company aims to address product offerings and affordability gaps for consumers.

Khushnud Khan, co-founder & CEO of Arzooo, said in the statement, ''Although the consumer durables CAGR hovers in double digit, its current household penetration is far below par compared to any developing economy. And the stumbling block to the same is affordability along with superior quality.'' ''Our product thinking is to solve these core problems and we are delighted to partner with leading manufacturers like Dixon, Amber Group and more,'' Khan explained.

Atul B Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, said in the statement, ''Our expertise in manufacturing combined with Arzooo's omni-channel distribution capabilities will create a winning combination.'' Dixon is one of the largest manufacturers in India making consumer electronics products for top brands including Samsung and MI.

Arzooo also partnered with Amber group, which has expertise in manufacturing large appliances with its decades of experience in making products for leading brands such as LG and Voltas.

Daljit Singh, MD, Amber Group, said, ''As a leading player in the consumer-durables industry, we are excited to serve Arzooo which is an omni-channel heavy-weight. The brand will explore and source innovative products closer to customers across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities.'' Arzooo is a Bengaluru based retail tech platform catering offline retailers with access to over 20,000-plus products, competitive pricing and working capital along with quick delivery solutions.

