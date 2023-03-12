Left Menu

Arzooo ties up with electronic makers Dixon, Amber to offer smart home appliances

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 14:47 IST
Arzooo ties up with electronic makers Dixon, Amber to offer smart home appliances
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Consumer durables marketplace Arzooo has partnered with electronic manufacturing firms like Dixon and Amber Group among others to offer smart range of home appliances.

Arzooo is foraying into the consumer durables category offering next generation products that will come with new-age technology, superior quality and designs, said a company statement.

Arzooo has partnered with prominent players in electronic manufacturing like Dixon, Amber Group and others to introduce an expansive line up of innovative products such as smart electronics and home appliances to customers across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities.

Given Arzooo's formidable position in the consumer electronics retail ecosystem with distribution reach to over 40,000 retail stores, the company aims to address product offerings and affordability gaps for consumers.

Khushnud Khan, co-founder & CEO of Arzooo, said in the statement, ''Although the consumer durables CAGR hovers in double digit, its current household penetration is far below par compared to any developing economy. And the stumbling block to the same is affordability along with superior quality.'' ''Our product thinking is to solve these core problems and we are delighted to partner with leading manufacturers like Dixon, Amber Group and more,'' Khan explained.

Atul B Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, said in the statement, ''Our expertise in manufacturing combined with Arzooo's omni-channel distribution capabilities will create a winning combination.'' Dixon is one of the largest manufacturers in India making consumer electronics products for top brands including Samsung and MI.

Arzooo also partnered with Amber group, which has expertise in manufacturing large appliances with its decades of experience in making products for leading brands such as LG and Voltas.

Daljit Singh, MD, Amber Group, said, ''As a leading player in the consumer-durables industry, we are excited to serve Arzooo which is an omni-channel heavy-weight. The brand will explore and source innovative products closer to customers across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities.'' Arzooo is a Bengaluru based retail tech platform catering offline retailers with access to over 20,000-plus products, competitive pricing and working capital along with quick delivery solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023