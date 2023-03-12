Left Menu

Saudi Arabia announces new national airline Riyadh Air, aims to connect 100 destinations

The new national carrier will leverage Saudi Arabia's strategic geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, enabling Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 19:09 IST
Saudi Arabia announces new national airline Riyadh Air, aims to connect 100 destinations
Saudi Arabia announces new national airline Riyadh Air (Image: Twitter/Public Investment Fund). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday announced the establishment of Riyadh Air. The new national carrier will leverage Saudi Arabia's strategic geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, enabling Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism, PIF said in a statement on Sunday.

Riyadh Air aims to connect to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030, with Saudi hospitality at its heart. Riyadh Air will be chaired by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of PIF, while Tony Douglas, who brings more than 40 years of experience in the aviation, transportation and logistics industries, is appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

The airline's senior management will include Saudi and international expertise, the statement said. Operating from Riyadh as its hub, the airline, it added, will usher in a new era for the travel and aviation industry globally.

"Riyadh Air will be a world-class airline, adopting the global best sustainability and safety standards across its advanced fleet of aircraft equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology," it said. The airline is expected to add USD 20 billion to non-oil GDP growth, and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The airline will be a sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund's (PIF) wholly owned company. "As a wholly owned PIF subsidiary, the new national airline is set to benefit from PIF's investment expertise and financial capabilities while expanding on the company's operations to become a leading national carrier. The new national airline represents PIF's latest investment in the sector, along with the recently announced King Salman International Airport masterplan," the statement added.

PIF said the establishment of Riyadh Air is part of its strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors that can help drive the diversification of the local economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023