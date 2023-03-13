Bitstamp to continue operations despite Signature Bank's closure
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 07:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 07:33 IST
Crypto exchange Bitstamp said on Sunday it would continue to operate normally despite the closure of Signature Bank.
State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank earlier on Sunday, the third largest failure in U.S. banking history, two days after authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank in a collapse that stranded billions in deposits.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement