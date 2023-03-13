Czech transport minister to meet counterparts to challenge Euro 7 standard

Transport ministers from the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia will meet on Monday to discuss changes to the proposed Euro 7 vehicle emissions standard, Czech Minister Martin Kupka said. The aim is to make the standard" acceptable for the EU automotive industry and its customers," Kupka said on Twitter.

"We will also discuss recent legislative acts that strongly influence the automotive sector and the future affordability of individual mobility in the EU." Under Euro 7, cars would be permitted to emit no more than 60 milligrams of nitrogen oxides.

