UCCIL lauds Mahima Mishra's Entrepreneurial Acumen, Philanthropic Spirit; Confers coveted award

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 13 (ANI/GPRC): In recognition of the entrepreneurial vision and wisdom, indomitable determination as well as exemplary humanitarian gestures towards community development initiatives displayed by Mahimananda Mishra, founder-father of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), the Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry Limited (UCCIL) conferred "Lifetime Achievement Award 2023" upon the OSL Group honcho today (Sunday) at Biju Convention Hall in the port city of Paradip. OSL chief Mahimananda (fondly called Mahima) Mishra received the coveted award from Siddhanta Das, IFS, Chairman, RERA at the glittering 'Industrial Meet' organized by the UCCIL.

Notably, UCCIL is an apex body of Industry, Trade, Commerce, Service Sectors, Banks & individual professionals in the state of Odisha. The ceremonial occasion was also graced by Mukesh Mohan, E.D. & Refinery Head, Paradip Refinery, IOCL, K. J. Patel, Unit Head, IFFCO, Somanath Tripathy, E.D. (MM), Rourkela Steel Plant, Pankaj Satija, M.D., Tata Steel Mining Ltd., Rajiv Bhatnagar, Project Head, AMNS.

Elated at the honour bestowed on him, Mahimananda Mishra commented: "With utmost humbleness and immense gratitude, I receive the Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 from Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry. I dedicate this award to over 10,000 people of our OSL family. It is owing to their hard work and dedication, OSL Group has scripted the success story and accomplishments over the years." "I would also like to congratulate UCCIL for the excellent work being done in promoting the cause of trade and industry in this part of Odisha. I wish them profound success in this great endeavour," Mishra quipped.

Need to be mentioned that, Mahima Mishra is deemed to be a pioneer in the field of industrial growth in Odisha. OSL began its journey with stevedoring in 1978 under the visionary leadership of Mahimananda Mishra and has now grown into a business conglomerate with over 10,000 workers. OSL now operates many verticals of business activities catering to a wide variety of regional and global clients. With over 4 decades of experience in successfully handling mining operations in Odisha, OSL has been equipped with proficiency in development and operations of mines, overburden removal, open-pit surface mining and transportation of ore.

Also to be noted that, OSL was started as the trailblazer in the field of stevedoring and handled the first vessel of chrome ore at Paradip Port. Since then, OSL has emerged as a leading maritime management company providing deck-to-door solutions with a strong presence at all ports along the east coast of India. Passion for excellence and operational efficiency has made OSL the preferred stevedore at present. The OSL Group has also been executing activities in the energy segment like the oil and gas, besides building tank terminals, mechanization of berths, pipeline laying operations, creating multimodal transportation and FTWZ, manufacturing of high-quality marine hoses, dock construction, along with integrating marine domain activities under one umbrella.

Being a major corporate house in Odisha over the years, the OSL Group has extended significant support in a bid to battle against the apocalyptic Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, it has left behind impactful CSR activities with a focus on pandemic relief measures, education, healthcare, development of community infrastructure, et al. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)