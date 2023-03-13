EPF member accounts of 98 pc contributory firms updated till March 6: Labour Min

Employees' provident fund (EPF) member accounts of 98 per cent of contributory firms or establishments have been updated with the latest interest credit till March 6, 2023, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Many members and employees' representatives have raised the issue of not crediting the rate of interest on EPF for 2021-22, which was fixed at 8.1 per cent.

''This (interest crediting) is an ongoing process, which has been taken up in a scheduled manner post development of software and by March 6, 2023, the process has been completed in respect of 98 per cent of contributory establishments,'' stated Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Teli explained that account updation with interest credit is a comprehensive exercise requiring scrutiny of each individual transaction made in respect of each and every individual member's accounts, thus making the entire process very exhaustive.

Till March 6, 2023, accounts of members of 98 per cent of the contributory establishments have been credited with interest, he said, adding that this is an ongoing process, which is taken up in a scheduled manner without hampering the regular claim settlements.

Updating of member passbook with interest is an entry process only, the date on which the interest is entered in the passbook of the member has no actual financial bearing as the interest earned for the year, the minister explained.

His monthly running balances are always added to the closing balance of that year. Hence, the member does not suffer any financial loss, he added.

He pointed out that due to the introduction of the new TDS (tax deductions at source) provision from 2021-22, the accounting process had to undergo a major revision, making the exercise more tedious, and warranting an enhanced level of scrutiny.

It was also necessary to make revisions to the passbook of the members so that it provides entire information to them in a simpler and readable form. The process required new development, testing, debugging and stabilisation of critical elements of the software, he stated.

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled more than 3.6 crore claims submitted by members with up-to-date interest, he stated.

As per the provisions of Paragraph 60 (1) of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 1952, EPFO shall credit to the account of each member interest at such rate as may be determined by the central government in consultation with the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Employees' Provident Fund (EPF).

