Netherlands to cap CO2 from flights leaving Dutch airports, govt says
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:13 IST
The Dutch government on Friday said it would cap the amount of CO2 emissions allowed from international flights leaving Dutch airports, in a bid to help meet its climate goals.
The cap would mainly affect Amsterdam airport, one of Europe's busiest flight hubs, and is expected to take effect in 2025.
