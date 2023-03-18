Left Menu

Mumbai-bound traffic on Satara highway to be closed for 6 hours on two days

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-03-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 00:00 IST
Mumbai-bound vehicular traffic on the Satara-Mumbai Highway will be closed for six hours on March 18 and March 23 on account of installation of some systems in a new tunnel at Katraj near Pune, officials said on Friday.

As per the officials, the vehicular traffic from Satara to Mumbai will be closed from 11 pm ( March 18) to 2 am (March 19) and similarly from 11 pm to 2 am on the intervening night of March 23 and March 24.

During the closure, the vehicular traffic towards Mumbai will be diverted via old Katraj tunnel, Katraj Chowk and Navale Bridge. The traffic from Mumbai to Satara will continue as usual, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

