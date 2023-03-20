Left Menu

Indian carriers to report USD 1.6-1.8 billion consolidated loss in FY24: CAPA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 10:52 IST
Indian carriers to report USD 1.6-1.8 billion consolidated loss in FY24: CAPA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian airlines are projected to record a consolidated loss of USD 1.6 to 1.8 billion in the next financial year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Monday.

The full service carriers are expected to incur a loss of USD 1.1 to 1.2 billion.

According to CAPA India, Indian airlines are estimated to have a net induction of 132 planes next fiscal and will take the total fleet of all carriers to around 816 aircraft.

While announcing its outlook for 2023-24, CAPA India also said that more than 100 planes of various Indian carriers are on the ground due to supply chain and non-supply chain issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023