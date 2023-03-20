Left Menu

Panasonic Avionics Corporation to expand its Pune-based centre

This combined group of skilled engineers is enabling us to grow and future-proof our software development capabilities and ensure the highest levels of reliability in our systems. Panasonic Avionics operations in Pune are the latest to join Panasonics investment in India.Panasonic entered the Indian market in 1972.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:17 IST
Panasonic Avionics Corporation to expand its Pune-based centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics), a leading supplier of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems (IFEC) globally, on Monday announced the plan to expand its Pune-based software design centre.

It is investing in labs in India, which provide the capability to build and validate new passenger experiences in both single- and twin-aisle aircraft, said a statement from Panasonic Avionics Corporation.

''As a result, the company is expanding its talent resources to replicate the full scale of a narrow-body or wide-body aircraft, ensuring that it can fully test its IFE and connectivity software in situ and help airlines transform their in-cabin product,'' it said.

The investment in software engineering capabilities will also help improve the time to market of robust, next-generation in-flight entertainment systems, connectivity, and digital app solutions, it added.

In 2021, California, US-headquartered Panasonic Avionics invested in a ''build-operate-transfer'' (BOT) operation in India that today employs over 250 skilled engineers.

''Over the next 12 month, Panasonic Avionics plans to unveil a new operations facility in Pune. The company is planning for further growth of engineers based in India to over 400, bringing Panasonic Avionics worldwide software development sites to four locations and global team with more than 1,000 software developers,'' it said.

Chief Technology Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation Satyen Yadav said: ''We are excited to complement the excellent work of our US-based teams with the development and growth of our new capabilities in India. This combined group of skilled engineers is enabling us to grow and future-proof our software development capabilities and ensure the highest levels of reliability in our systems.'' Panasonic Avionics' operations in Pune are the latest to join Panasonic's investment in India.

Panasonic entered the Indian market in 1972. Its main arm here Panasonic Life Solutions India currently has 13,000 employees over 13 locations across the country.

Leading airlines across the world use Panasonic Avionics IFE systems on more than 15,000 commercial aircraft and satellite Wi-Fi connectivity on over 3,400 aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023