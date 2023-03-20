Panasonic Avionics Corporation to expand its Pune-based centre

Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics), a leading supplier of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems (IFEC) globally, on Monday announced the plan to expand its Pune-based software design centre.

It is investing in labs in India, which provide the capability to build and validate new passenger experiences in both single- and twin-aisle aircraft, said a statement from Panasonic Avionics Corporation.

''As a result, the company is expanding its talent resources to replicate the full scale of a narrow-body or wide-body aircraft, ensuring that it can fully test its IFE and connectivity software in situ and help airlines transform their in-cabin product,'' it said.

The investment in software engineering capabilities will also help improve the time to market of robust, next-generation in-flight entertainment systems, connectivity, and digital app solutions, it added.

In 2021, California, US-headquartered Panasonic Avionics invested in a ''build-operate-transfer'' (BOT) operation in India that today employs over 250 skilled engineers.

''Over the next 12 month, Panasonic Avionics plans to unveil a new operations facility in Pune. The company is planning for further growth of engineers based in India to over 400, bringing Panasonic Avionics worldwide software development sites to four locations and global team with more than 1,000 software developers,'' it said.

Chief Technology Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation Satyen Yadav said: ''We are excited to complement the excellent work of our US-based teams with the development and growth of our new capabilities in India. This combined group of skilled engineers is enabling us to grow and future-proof our software development capabilities and ensure the highest levels of reliability in our systems.'' Panasonic Avionics' operations in Pune are the latest to join Panasonic's investment in India.

Panasonic entered the Indian market in 1972. Its main arm here Panasonic Life Solutions India currently has 13,000 employees over 13 locations across the country.

Leading airlines across the world use Panasonic Avionics IFE systems on more than 15,000 commercial aircraft and satellite Wi-Fi connectivity on over 3,400 aircraft.

