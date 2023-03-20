Mudslides, shooting stones force suspension of traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended Monday after heavy overnight rains triggered mudslides and shooting of stones at some places in Ramban district, officials said.

No fresh traffic was allowed on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, this morning, the officials said.

They said the road was blocked by mudslides near Shalgari and Sher Bibi around 5 am, while rains also led to shooting of stones from the hillock overlooking the highway at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh and Chamalwas.

Road clearance agencies are on the job to make the highway traffic-worthy, the officials said.

Traffic police has asked the people to confirm the status of the highway before leaving for their journey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)