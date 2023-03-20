Left Menu

Sukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; probe on

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:55 IST
Sukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; probe on
  • Country:
  • India

A Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force had to engage an arrester barrier to stop the aircraft because of inadequate deceleration experienced by the pilots due to a technical snag on Monday, said the IAF.

The incident, which basically involved the use of a speed control technique, took place in the morning at the Air Force Station in Lohegaon in Pune after a routine training sortie, and a probe has been ordered.

Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, IAF Public Relations Officer (PRO), said, ''Today, a Su-30 MKI of the Indian Air Force engaged the aircraft arrester barrier at the Air Force Station, Pune. The event occurred after a routine training sortie, following inadequate deceleration experienced by the pilots, on the landing roll due to a technical snag. Engaging of an arrester barrier gear is a planned activity for stopping of a fighter aircraft.'' The runway, which was closed for sometime, was made operational again, he said, adding a probe has been ordered into the incident.

The Pune international airport is a civil enclave operating from the IAF station at Lohegaon. It is a base for the IAF's frontline Sukhoi aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023