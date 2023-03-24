Left Menu

Philippines says maritime friction with China can be addressed via diplomacy

Maritime issues between the Philippines and China can be resolved and the objectives of both countries met through the "exhaustion of all diplomatic means", a senior Philippine foreign ministry official said on Friday.

Philippine foreign ministry undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, however, also said during talks with Chinese counterparts that maritime issues with Beijing were a "serious concern".

