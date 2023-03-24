Philippines says maritime friction with China can be addressed via diplomacy
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 06:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 06:56 IST
Maritime issues between the Philippines and China can be resolved and the objectives of both countries met through the "exhaustion of all diplomatic means", a senior Philippine foreign ministry official said on Friday.
Philippine foreign ministry undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, however, also said during talks with Chinese counterparts that maritime issues with Beijing were a "serious concern".
