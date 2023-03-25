Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt signs agreement with Hewlett Packard for health ATMs on Chardham route

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 17:56 IST
Uttarakhand government signs agreement with Hewlett Packard for health ATMs on Chardham route (Image: CMO Uttarakhand). Image Credit: ANI
An agreement between the Uttarakhand government and Hewlett Packard Enterprise was signed to deploy 50 health ATMs during Chardham Yatra, through which the devotees will get medical services on the yatra route. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the health facilities are being continuously improved so that the pilgrims do not face any health-related problems during the Chardham Yatra.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will provide these services in the public interest. Ankur Malhotra, director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said these health ATMs will provided more than 70 medical tests and telemedicine services.

These services, Malhotra assured, will be provided 24 hours by the Hewlett Packard Enterprise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

