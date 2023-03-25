Left Menu

Two dead in road accident in UP's Mahoba

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 25-03-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 19:59 IST
Two people died here in the early hours of Saturday when a truck hit their motorcycle and ran them over, police said.

The accident took place around 2 am in the Kabrai police station area, SHO Virendra Pratap Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Kuswaha (23) and Ansar (18). Singh said the truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the truck has been seized, he added.

