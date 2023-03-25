Two dead in road accident in UP's Mahoba
PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 25-03-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 19:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people died here in the early hours of Saturday when a truck hit their motorcycle and ran them over, police said.
The accident took place around 2 am in the Kabrai police station area, SHO Virendra Pratap Singh said.
The deceased were identified as Sunil Kuswaha (23) and Ansar (18). Singh said the truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the truck has been seized, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunil Kuswaha
- Singh
- Kabrai
- Ansar
- Virendra Pratap Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MoS Jitendra Singh reviews work on mega projects in Doda
Bhagat Singh Koshyari says his new task is making Uttarakhand self-reliant
RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at its annual meet
Rakul Preet Singh drops glimpse from her Finland diaries
Chenab Valley witness to speedy development under Modi govt: Jitendra Singh