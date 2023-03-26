Left Menu

Mumbai: Man climbs on bar above overhead wire at CSTM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 00:02 IST
Mumbai: Man climbs on bar above overhead wire at CSTM
A mentally unstable man sent railway officials into a tizzy on Saturday evening when he climbed on the iron bar above the overhead wire at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here and threatened to take his life.

After more than half-an-hour, he jumped onto a coach of the Gadag Express which was standing at platform number 9 and was taken into custody, a railway official said.

The man climbed on the bar around 9 pm and threatened to jump onto the high-tension overhead wire, he said.

As a precaution, railway officials switched off the power supply to the wire even as police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and tried to persuade him not to commit any rash act.

Around 10 pm, the man jumped on a coach of the Gadag Express below, ending the high drama which attracted a sizable crowd.

