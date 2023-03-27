China says Mintz Group suspected of engaging in unlawful business operations- foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:16 IST
- China
China said the Mintz Group is suspected of engaging in unlawful business operations, the foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing on Monday.
Chinese authorities raided the office of U.S. corporate due diligence firm Mintz Group in Beijing and detained five local staff, the company said.
