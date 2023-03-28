Left Menu

Canada explores replacing fleet of Aurora aircraft with Boeing's P-8A Poseidon

The Canadian government said on Monday it has made a request through the U.S. foreign military sales program to explore the viability of buying 16 Boeing Co P-8A Poseidons to replace its aging fleet of CP-140 Aurora aircraft. Canada submitted a letter of request through the U.S. foreign military sales program about the Boeing aircraft after consultations with allies and industry, Ottawa said in a statement.

  • Canada

Canada submitted a letter of request through the U.S. foreign military sales program about the Boeing aircraft after consultations with allies and industry, Ottawa said in a statement. The letter does not commit Canada to purchasing the aircraft and the procurement project remains in "options analysis," according to the statement. "Following engagements with industry and Canada's closest allies, the government has determined that the P-8A Poseidon is the only currently available aircraft that meets all of the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft operational requirements," the statement said.

The final decision for procurement of the Boeing aircraft will be based on the capability offered, availability, pricing and benefits to Canadian industry, it said.

