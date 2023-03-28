Left Menu

At least 62 Sabarimala pilgrims injured as bus falls into gorge in Kerala

Police said the accident occurred when the bus carrying pilgrims was returning after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.At least 64 people including nine children were on board when the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge in Elavunkal near Nilackal at around 1.30 PM. The pilgrims are from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 28-03-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 14:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 62 people were injured, some seriosausly, as a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday, police said. Police said the accident occurred when the bus carrying pilgrims was returning after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

At least 64 people including nine children were on board when the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge in Elavunkal near Nilackal at around 1.30 PM. The pilgrims are from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu. Police said 62 of them were injured, some seriously, and they have been shifted to various hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Erumely, police said.

Those injured seriously will be shifted to better facilities, a police officer told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

