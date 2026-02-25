Left Menu

South Korea's Birthrate Boost: Signs of Demographic Revival

South Korea's birthrate increased for the second consecutive year in 2025, with a fertility rate of 0.80. This marks a potential shift from a decade-long demographic crisis. Marriages rose, indicating further growth, while government policies aim to address population decline and economic impacts from an ageing society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:23 IST
South Korea has reported a rise in its birthrate for a second consecutive year as of 2025, indicating a possible turnaround from a persistent demographic crisis. With an uptick in fertility rates, the country seems poised for change following prolonged challenges.

According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics, the total fertility rate reached 0.80 in 2025, up from 0.75 in 2024. This positive shift comes amidst supportive government policies and a post-pandemic resurgence in births, following the world's lowest birthrate of 0.72 in 2023.

The government is actively crafting policies to mitigate potential economic shocks resulting from ageing populations, with plans to increase support for the youth and attract skilled foreign workers. Collaborative efforts are also underway with neighboring countries to address shared demographic concerns.

