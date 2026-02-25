Left Menu

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Vows No Bias Against Pakistani Players

The England and Wales Cricket Board and teams of The Hundred ensure players aren't excluded based on nationality. Amid concerns of Pakistani players being ignored by Indian-owned teams, the ECB emphasizes that selection depends solely on performance, availability, and team needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:21 IST
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and franchise teams of The Hundred have jointly declared that players cannot be sidelined due to their nationality. This announcement comes amidst apprehensions that Indian-owned teams might exclude Pakistani cricketers from the upcoming auction.

Four out of the eight franchises, linked to owners from the Indian Premier League (IPL), were reported to be avoiding the selection of Pakistani players. Historically, only a handful of Pakistani cricketers have been part of the tournament. The ECB reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring cricket remains an inclusive sport, citing that selections will be based solely on player performance and team requirements.

Sahibzada Farhan, a Pakistani opener, expressed his aspirations to participate in The Hundred, joining 67 other Pakistani cricketers registered for the auction. The exclusion of Pakistani players from the IPL dates back to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, perpetuating barriers in leagues associated with IPL franchises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

