Tragic Incident: Chemical Drum Explosion Claims Young Life in Bhangar

A chemical drum explosion in West Bengal's Bhangar has resulted in the tragic death of nine-year-old Sadikul Ahmed. The drum, containing chemicals meant for road repair, exploded on February 17, when children were playing nearby. Sadikul succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday in a hospital, officials reported.

The terror unfolded in Madhya Kharigachi village, where Sadikul and three other children sustained severe burns from the explosion. Initially treated at a primary health centre, they were later shifted to MR Bangur Hospital as their conditions worsened. Tragically, Sadikul, who suffered 95% burns, couldn't survive despite intensive care.

The incident has urged officials to investigate the safety of leaving such hazardous materials in populated areas. Family members alleged negligence, claiming the unattended drum held approximately 200 litres of diesel. The condition of the two other injured children is reported stable, while authorities probe for clarity.