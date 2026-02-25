Governor Spanberger Criticizes Trump's Policies in Democratic Address

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger issued a sharp critique of President Donald Trump's economic and immigration policies in the Democrats' response to Trump's State of the Union address. Spanberger, the state's first woman governor, lashed out at high consumer prices and aggressive deportation strategies as Republicans and Democrats gear up for upcoming midterm elections.

With Trump taking credit for what he calls an economic turnaround, Spanberger painted a bleaker reality. She highlighted suffering among American farmers facing retaliatory tariffs, which have raised costs for crops due to increased fertilizer prices and lost markets, echoing concerns over tariffs' adverse effects.

In Williamsburg, Virginia, Spanberger accused Trump of using the presidency for personal gain, while indicating that a majority of Americans disapprove of his administration's immigration measures. Criticizing the deployment of inadequately trained federal agents, she cited incidents of detained citizens and separated families as part of a broader unregulated approach.