1 killed, 4 injured as car falls into river in UP

A 65-year-old man was killed and four others injured when their car fell into a river from a bridge here, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Etawah-Kannauj road, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Satyapal Singh said the accident took place late on Monday night when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle which fell into the Ahanaiyya river.

Singh said the deceased has been identified as Jagdish. Four other passengers sustained injuries, he said.

The injured have been hospitalised, he added.

