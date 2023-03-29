Govt receives cumulative Rs 347 cr as dividend from BEL, HUDCO

The Centre has received about Rs 224 crore and Rs 123 crore, respectively, from Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) as dividend tranches. A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings.

"Government has respectively received about Rs 224 crore and Rs 123 crore from BEL and HUDCO as dividend tranches," said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in a tweet. On Tuesday, the government received about Rs 1,355 crore from GAIL (India) Limited as a dividend tranche. (ANI)

