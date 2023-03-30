Get ready for RCC 2.0, The largest realty conclave by RISEInfra, North India's leading property consulting firm

Left Menu

The largest realty conclave, RCC 2.0 (Realty Connect Conclave 2.0), will be held on April 2023 and will be streamed live for participants across the globe. This conclave will bring together leading real estate developers, property consulting firms, stakeholders, and real estate experts to discuss the challenges and prospects of the real estate industry in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:52 IST
New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The largest realty conclave, RCC 2.0 (Realty Connect Conclave 2.0), will be held on April 2023 and will be streamed live for participants across the globe. This conclave will bring together leading real estate developers, property consulting firms, stakeholders, and real estate experts to discuss the challenges and prospects of the real estate industry in India. RCC 2.0 is brought by Rise Infraventures Limited, Which will feature panel discussions with the leading players in the field. Some of the topics that will be discussed include the impact of RBI's repo rate hike, the roadmap for luxury housing, the rising costs of affordable housing, PE & NRI investment in the Real Estate Sector, RERA guidelines to safeguard investment in Real estate, and the potential of the Urban Infrastructure Fund announced in the budget to be a game-changer for the industry.

According to Sachin Gawri, founder and CEO of Rise Infraventures Limited, "RCC 2.0 is an opportunity for stakeholders in the real estate industry to come together and discuss the challenges and opportunities in the market. We expect that this conclave will help us identify new strategies and solutions to overcome the obstacles and drive growth in the industry." "In addition to the insightful discussions, participants can look forward to an engaging and informative experience with the opportunity to interact with real estate experts and gain valuable insights into the industry's latest trends and developments," he added Subsequently.

This time Research and Reports (R&R) is also come up ahead as a Knowledge Partner, Which is fact-based, and data-driven. R&R primarily focuses on movement, trends and drift in Indian Real Estate. RCC 2.0 through online medium, RCC aim to reach everyone's home as a solution or platform to address any issue, concerns and complication during any transaction. The conclave promises to be an excellent platform for real estate professionals and experts to network and collaborate to identify new opportunities, navigate the market's complexities, and create long-term value for the industry.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

