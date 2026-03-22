Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes and Casualties in Gaza

In a marked escalation of tensions, an Israeli airstrike targeted a police vehicle in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, reported health officials. These fatalities occurred just hours after another person was killed in a separate strike in northern Gaza.

The attack in the Nuseirat camp injured ten additional people, according to medics. Earlier, a distinctive strike in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood resulted in the death of a leader from one of Fatah's armed factions and left several others wounded.

The Israeli military is currently evaluating these incidents amidst a renewal of violent encounters in Gaza. Post-February, following the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, hostilities had diminished temporarily but have seen a resurgence in recent days. Gaza's health ministry reports that the toll from Israeli fire has surpassed 680 fatalities since October, with mutual accusations of ceasefire breaches between Hamas and Israel continuing to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)