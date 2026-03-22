Digvijay Kadian Clinches Maiden CCI Snooker Classic Title

In an impressive display of skill and precision, Punjab's Digvijay Kadian emerged victorious at the CCI Snooker Classic 2026, defeating PSPB's Brijesh Damani with a 7-1 scoreline on Sunday.

Kadian, representing Bombay Gymkhana, constructed significant breaks of 88, 67, 91, and 37, showcasing dominant form throughout the match to clinch his first senior title and a prize of Rs 3.5 lakh.

Brijesh Damani, the 2018 champion, experienced missed opportunities, ultimately succumbing to Kadian's steady play. The semi-finalists, Shahyan Razmi and Paras Gupta, each received Rs 80,000, with Gupta also earning recognition for achieving the highest break of 115.