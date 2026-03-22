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Digvijay Kadian Clinches Maiden CCI Snooker Classic Title

Digvijay Kadian secured his first senior title at the CCI Snooker Classic 2026, defeating Brijesh Damani 7-1. Kadian showcased impressive skill with breaks of 88, 67, 91, and 37, earning him Rs 3.5 lakh. Damani, the 2018 champion, settled for Rs 1.75 lakh, while semi-finalists received Rs 80,000 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:49 IST
Digvijay Kadian Clinches Maiden CCI Snooker Classic Title
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of skill and precision, Punjab's Digvijay Kadian emerged victorious at the CCI Snooker Classic 2026, defeating PSPB's Brijesh Damani with a 7-1 scoreline on Sunday.

Kadian, representing Bombay Gymkhana, constructed significant breaks of 88, 67, 91, and 37, showcasing dominant form throughout the match to clinch his first senior title and a prize of Rs 3.5 lakh.

Brijesh Damani, the 2018 champion, experienced missed opportunities, ultimately succumbing to Kadian's steady play. The semi-finalists, Shahyan Razmi and Paras Gupta, each received Rs 80,000, with Gupta also earning recognition for achieving the highest break of 115.

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