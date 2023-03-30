Left Menu

India's agricultural exports during Apr-Jan 2022-23 increase 6 pc to USD 43.37 bln

India's agricultural exports rose 6.04 per cent during April-January of the current financial year to worth USD 43.37 billion. During the same period last year, it was USD 40.90 billion.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:44 IST
India's agricultural exports during Apr-Jan 2022-23 increase 6 pc to USD 43.37 bln
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's agricultural exports rose 6.04 per cent during April-January of the current financial year to worth USD 43.37 billion. During the same period last year, it was USD 40.90 billion. During the full financial year 2021-22, India's agricultural exports touched the highest ever at USD 50.21 billion.

The information was provided by the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. For 2023-24, the ministry said no export targets have been fixed yet.

"Rise in agricultural exports improves realisations for farmers and has a positive impact on their income. In order to ensure that the farmers benefit from exports, the Government has launched a Farmer Connect Portal for providing a platform for Farmer Producer Organisations/Companies (FPOs/FPCs) and cooperatives to directly interact with exporters," the minister said. The central agency Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) engages in export promotion activities for agricultural and processed food products.

"APEDA has also been collaborating with the Indian Missions abroad for participating in various international trade fairs and exhibitions, organising virtual trade fairs, buyer-seller meets and export promotion of GI products. APEDA has also facilitated trial shipments for new products with export potential and for new destinations," the minister said in her reply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023