Left Menu

Pakistan initiates outsourcing of three major airports - statement

Pakistan on Thursday initiated a process to outsource operations at three major airports as a public private partnership, a finance ministry statement said. It said Islamabad has engaged the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an advisor for the outsourcing process. Pakistan has been in talks with Qatar for the partnership to jointly run terminals at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:20 IST
Pakistan initiates outsourcing of three major airports - statement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday initiated a process to outsource operations at three major airports as a public private partnership, a finance ministry statement said. It said Islamabad has engaged the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an advisor for the outsourcing process.

Pakistan has been in talks with Qatar for the partnership to jointly run terminals at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports. No details of the partnership, or any agreement have been made official.

Islamabad has been negotiating the deal with Doha for several months, that began as part of an effort to find foreign investment for the cash-strapped nation of 220 million people. Pakistan is facing an acute balance of payment crisis with its central bank reserves dipping to as low as to hardly cover four weeks of imports as Islamabad remains locked in so far unsuccessful talks with the IMF to secure critical funding.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023