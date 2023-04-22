Left Menu

SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant sign MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India to explore 5G

Besides the steel plant, this partnership will be useful in providing innovative solutions in SAIL Mines and Collieries in Jharkhand, Smart Cities etc.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 09:06 IST
SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant sign MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India to explore 5G
Officials during the signing of the agreement (Photo/.pib.gov.in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) has signed a Memorandum of understanding with Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL) to explore the potential of application of 5G/ IT/ telecom and other wireless communication technologies in SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant. This project would include SAIL's Mines and Collieries, Central Coal Supply Organization and the SAIL refractory unit in Jharkhand.

According to an official statement, SAIL-BSL has taken the initiative of becoming the first public sector undertaking (PSU) in the country to take initiative for setting up a dedicated 5G network with the help of TCIL which will pave way for the application of fifth-generation mobile system/information technology/telecom technologies in steel manufacturing, according to a statement from the Ministry of Steel released on Friday evening. "Besides the steel plant, this partnership will also be useful in providing innovative solutions in SAIL mines and collieries in Jharkhand, Smart Cities etc," the statement said.

Alka Selot Asthana, Executive Director for IT and Telecom, said that TCIL has the necessary expertise, experience, and resources to provide turnkey solutions for deployment, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of 5G/ IT / Telecom technologies for SAIL-BSL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023