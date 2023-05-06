Left Menu

NESO urges Centre to help in evacuating people of different states stranded in Manipur

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 06-05-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 21:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on Saturday urged the Centre to immediately intervene in evacuating people of different states of the region stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

In an open letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, NESO secretary-general Mutsikhoyo Yhobu said the apex students' body of the region is deeply perturbed over the prevailing situation in Manipur, which has left many people from other states stranded and in need of immediate evacuation.

In view of the prevalent law and order situation in Manipur wherein regular air services have been disrupted, it appealed to the Union ministry for immediate intervention to schedule chartered flights for evacuation people to their respective states.

Stating that many people have lost their documents in the ongoing arson and violence, NESO appealed to the authorities concerned to sympathise with them and consider other means of identification.

