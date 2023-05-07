Left Menu

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Navi Mumbai

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was knocked down and killed by a car on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:26 IST
A 28-year-old motorcyclist was knocked down and killed by a car on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victim who was on his two-wheeler was knocked down by a speeding car, an official from NRI Sagari police station said.

The victim Pukharn Gulab Sharif, a resident of Koparkharine, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died this morning, he said. An offence under sections 304(a) (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the errant car driver, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

