Bihar arranges special flight to bring back students stranded in Manipur

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-05-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 11:47 IST
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar will bring back all students of the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur, an official said here on Monday.

All the students, holed up in their hostels and other places in the restive north-eastern state, will be brought back on Tuesday and the expenses of their travel will be borne by the government, he said.

''As per the directions from the chief minister, the Resident Commissioner in Delhi got in touch with students from Bihar in Manipur. They will be ferried to the airport in Imphal in buses, and flown back to Patna by a special flight,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

