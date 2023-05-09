Left Menu

ITC Hotels signs three new properties under its brand Storii

ITC Hotels continue to expand and strengthen its presence across India. It has signed three more properties under its brand 'Storii' in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, it said in a release.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 11:52 IST
ITC Hotels signs three new properties under its brand Storii
Representative Image (Image: Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Hotels continue to expand and strengthen its presence across India. It has signed three more properties under its brand 'Storii' in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, it said in a release. Storii is a collection of hand-picked boutique properties.

Soon to open, Storii Moira Riviera, is located in Moira, a pretty village in North Goa. Adding to their strength in Himachal Pradesh, ITC Hotels has signed the 23 keys to Urvashi's Retreat, Manali for the brand Storii.

Located in the city's heart, Storii Prayagraj is rooted in heritage and just 10 km away from the popular pilgrim spot - Triveni Sangam. "We are happy to announce the addition of three new properties under Storii by ITC Hotels at some of the most sought-after destinations in the country. The new properties at Goa, Manali, and Prayagraj highlight our focus on growth and expansion in the boutique hotel space," said Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels.

"The Storii by ITC Hotels is fast becoming a preferred brand in the experiential segment, welcoming travellers seeking local experiences. Every property under this brand tells its own unique Storii," said Chadha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023