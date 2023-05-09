ITC Hotels signs three new properties under its brand Storii

ITC Hotels continue to expand and strengthen its presence across India. It has signed three more properties under its brand 'Storii' in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, it said in a release. Storii is a collection of hand-picked boutique properties.

Soon to open, Storii Moira Riviera, is located in Moira, a pretty village in North Goa. Adding to their strength in Himachal Pradesh, ITC Hotels has signed the 23 keys to Urvashi's Retreat, Manali for the brand Storii.

Located in the city's heart, Storii Prayagraj is rooted in heritage and just 10 km away from the popular pilgrim spot - Triveni Sangam. "We are happy to announce the addition of three new properties under Storii by ITC Hotels at some of the most sought-after destinations in the country. The new properties at Goa, Manali, and Prayagraj highlight our focus on growth and expansion in the boutique hotel space," said Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels.

"The Storii by ITC Hotels is fast becoming a preferred brand in the experiential segment, welcoming travellers seeking local experiences. Every property under this brand tells its own unique Storii," said Chadha. (ANI)

