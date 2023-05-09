Left Menu

Important to prevent circumvention of Russia sanctions - Germany's Baerbock

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 18:16 IST
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday said the European Union is working on ways to prevent the circumvention of sanctions against Russia as it negotiates a new package of measures.

Asked about the proposed blacklisting of several Chinese companies, Baerbock said that negotiations were ongoing, but that generally it was important to stop restrictions from being bypassed.

Baerbock was speaking in Berlin alongside Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

