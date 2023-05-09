Left Menu

Syria's Aleppo airport to resume operations on Wednesday - state media

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:32 IST
Syria's Aleppo airport to resume operations on Wednesday - state media
  • Country:
  • Syrian Arab Republic

Syria's Aleppo airport will resume operations on Wednesday morning, the the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday, according to the state news agency SANA.

The airport was shut on May 2 after being damaged by Israeli airstrikes, SANA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

