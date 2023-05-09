Syria's Aleppo airport to resume operations on Wednesday - state media
Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:32 IST
Syria's Aleppo airport will resume operations on Wednesday morning, the the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday, according to the state news agency SANA.
The airport was shut on May 2 after being damaged by Israeli airstrikes, SANA said.
