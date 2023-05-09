5 held in Hyderabad over suspected links with radical outfit
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Telangana police along with their Madhya Pradesh counterparts have apprehended five people in the city over their alleged links with a radical outfit in the central state, official sources said on Tuesday. The five people were picked up from different parts of the city and are being questioned, they said. Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement