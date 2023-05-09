US Treasury panelist says debt limit impasse would be catastrophic -Bloomberg TV

A failure to resolve the nation's debt ceiling impasse would have catastrophic consequences for the U.S. economy, the head of the Treasury Department's borrowing advisory committee told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

"Hopefully this gets resolved," Beth Hammack, an executive at Goldman Sachs, said in an interview, adding that markets should then open up although the path to reach any agreement could be "quite bumpy."

