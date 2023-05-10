Left Menu

China stocks fall on shrinking imports, caution ahead of US CPI

Chinese stocks extended declines on Wednesday after a disappointing April trade data, and as many traders cautiously awaited the latest U.S. inflation report. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 0.95%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4%.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:24 IST
Chinese stocks extended declines on Wednesday after a disappointing April trade data, and as many traders cautiously awaited the latest U.S. inflation report.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 0.95%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.72%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.01%.

** China's imports contracted sharply in April, while exports rose at a slower pace, pointing a still-sluggish recovery in domestic goods demand and sliding external demand, analysts say. ** A-shares retreated from recent 10-month highs.

** "Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach as import figures are weak and the global economic outlook faces high uncertainties," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. He expects Hong Kong shares to remain a range bound trade in the second quarter. ** Asian stocks were struggling to advance ahead of U.S. consumer price data that could damage hopes for interest rate cuts later this year if inflation fails to show much of a decline. April U.S. consumer price data is due at 1230 GMT.

** China securities suffered $3.8 billion of outflows during April, as the positive effect of the economy's reopening faded away, according to a report by Institute of International Finance. ** Banking sector corrected a further 3.2% to lead the decline. Real estate companies also dropped 1.9%.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants slid 0.53%.

