Singapore-bound IndiGo flight from Tiruchirappalli diverted to Indonesia

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 13:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Singapore-bound IndiGo flight from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu was diverted to Kualanamu airport, Medan (Indonesia) on Tuesday due to a burning smell in the cabin, the airline said on Wednesday.

The aircraft was held at Kualanamu for detailed inspection, IndiGo said.

Without sharing specific details, even after more than 12 hours of the incident, such as number of passengers on board, what time the passengers will be flown, etc., IndiGo said an alternate aircraft is being flown to Kualanamu to fly the stranded passengers to their destination.

''A320ceo operating 6E-1007 from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was diverted to Kualanamu airport, Medan (Indonesia). During cruise there was a burning smell noted in the cabin by the crew,'' the airline said in a statement.

The pilot followed procedures and as a precaution diverted to nearest airport, Kualanamu and the aircraft landed safely, it added.

It also said that initial aircraft inspections on ground were satisfactory.

