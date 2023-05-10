US Senate committee approves rail safety bill after Ohio derailment

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday approved sweeping bipartisan rail safety legislation prompted by a Norfolk Southern-operated train derailment on Feb. 3 in Ohio.

The legislation, passed on a bipartisan 16-11 vote, would mandate the use of technology that can identify equipment failures, prevents cursory railcar inspections, and ensures trains carrying explosive material like the Ohio train comply with stronger safety regulations.

