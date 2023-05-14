Over 1.2 kg gold seized from flyer at Hyderabad airport

Smuggled gold weighing more than 1.2 kg and worth over Rs 67.96 lakh was seized from a passenger at the international airport here on Sunday.

Based on specific information, a male passenger who arrived in the city by a flight from Riyadh via Bahrain was intercepted by the Customs Air Intelligence team of Hyderabad Customs. On thorough checking of the baggage 14 gold bars of 24 kt purity were found, a release from Customs said.

The gold was found concealed inside the battery of an Emergency light that was brought by the passenger in his luggage.

The total weight of the gold bars recovered is 1,287.6 grams and valued at Rs 67.96 lakh. The smuggled gold has been seized by Customs and the passenger was arrested under Indian Customs Act 1962.

Further investigation was in progress, the release added.

